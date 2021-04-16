NGOs Keep Protecting The Victims

Maduro’s regime wants to create a registry forcing human rights NGOs to hand over all the information on their donors and beneficiaries, obviously including the names of people denouncing state officers and those who benefit from educational programs. Provea vehemently refuses to reveal this information and put their beneficiaries at risk of being arrested or murdered.

On Thursday, several NGOs sent a letter to the Ombudsman Office demanding guarantees for humanitarian work and rejected persecution against these organizations and human rights activists.

A SEAE delegation received Maduro’s deputies in Brussels, spokesman Peter Stano confirmed. He reiterated that they aren’t recognized for being elected in elections that weren’t free or democratic. Stano also explained that the institution doesn’t give information on this kind of technical meeting but they made an exception because of how chavista propaganda tried to make the public believe this trip was a success.

While Iris Varela, José Gregorio Correa, Pedro Carreño, Oscar Ronderos, Desirée Santos Amaral and Luis Eduardo Martínez were adrift in Brussels, chief Eurodeputy Dolors Monserrat said that Borrell’s team meeting the deputies was “unacceptable” and demanded and explanation. VTV didn’t broadcast anything on Jorge Rodríguez and his deputies’ tour.

Jorge Rodríguez exhorted the commission investigating deputies elected in 2015 to pay attention to the accusations claiming the deputies stole a budget of over 52 million dollars. This money would be part of the Venezuelan money protected by OFAC. Rodríguez thinks that the opposition led by Juan Guaidó turned the caretaker government into a business to promote an invasion of Venezuela. He said that the money would be wired to Guaidó’s accounts and used to destabilize the nation.

Venezuela received a new shipment of 50,000 doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. 300,000 doses have arrived in total, out of the 10 million that Nicolás allegedly paid for. We’d need 200 flights to give the first dose to one third of the country.

The president of the Retired Workers Federation Emilio Lozada said that the fact that getting the vaccine depends on being registered in the Patria system is excluding.

A protein called platelet factor 4 (FP4) could be the cause of the complications that 16 people endured in Germany, Austria and Norway after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca, said the The New England Journal of Medicine.

Kerling de Sánchez, wife of political prisoner Ruperto Sánchez, demanded the release of her husband from prison, because his sentence legally ended in August last year.

Officers tied to the Aragua government harassed journalist Gregoria Díaz for revealing the lack of beds for coronavirus patients. The National Press Workers Guild (SNTP) rejected the actions against the journalist.

Maduro’s regime said that they are in contact with the UN to deactivate the anti-personnel mines in Apure, said Foreign minister Jorge Arreaza.

Javier Salas, head of the UCAB’s Education Department, explained that high school students are truly behind in their capabilities, skills and knowledge as a consequence of the pandemic.

Farmers blocked the José Antonio Páez highway in Guanare to reject the existing discrimination in assignations of turns for diesel fuel.

Transportation workers denounced that PNB officers charge 10 lts. of diesel fuel in order to let units transit freely.

Chavismo’s Defense minister, Vladimir Padrino López, accused Argentina of blocking the exchange between both countries’ Armed Forces.