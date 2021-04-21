Reporters Without Borders: “Venezuela shows the worst loss in regional scores this year”

Molina said that they’ll ask the TSJ to reconsider their ruling and said that they haven’t received a notification by the Constitutional Chamber or any judge in the Caracas metropolitan area, so he said the process was irregular.

Whatever the reason behind this serious action, the State should preserve access to information as a public interest good, so getting rid of scheduled programming violates citizens’ rights to access information.

On Tuesday morning, Manuel Isidro Molina, general director of Radio Rumbos, a radio station that had been broadcasting for 71 uninterrupted years, read a ruling by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice establishing that the station now belongs to banker Pedro Torres Ciliberto.

There are eight countries in the region in a difficult or very difficult situation: Bolivia (110th), Brazil (111th), Guatemala (116th), Nicaragua (121st), Colombia (134th), Mexico (143rd), Venezuela (148th) y Honduras (151st).

According to Reporters Without Borders, Latin America “shows the worst loss in regional scores this year.”

Reporters Without Borders published its report on the press freedom situation in 180 countries. Venezuela ranked 148th.

Over 660 civil society organizations issued a communique to reject the regime’s decision to force them to register before the “Office Against Organized Crime and Terrorism Financing”. They warned that this action is unconstitutional and violates international laws on the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

They demanded a balanced CNE, legalizing political parties, and an electoral calendar with guarantees and international observation.

PJ said that the largest responsibility in a potential agreement is in Maduro’s hands.

They reiterated their commitment to democratic unity and expressed their support for “a process that leads to free elections and democratic change.”

Primero Justicia issued a statement ratifying their wish for a political agreement that would open the door for democracy in Venezuela.

Dr. Julio Castro said that AstraZeneca produces almost 70% of COVAX vaccines, so if that purchase is blocked, the suppliers decrease and with it the available supply.

Because of chavismo’s rejection of the Oxford vaccine, without showing scientific evidence to sustain it, they endanger the purchase of 2.5 million doses from COVAX in May. Delaying the vaccination process costs lives.

The National Academy of Medicine reiterated that the national vaccination plan has a statistics system that allows consolidating data to process and analyze the information collected. The academy reiterated their offer to advise the State in designing the vaccination plan.

The Russian Fund for Direct Investment and Richmond Labs announced the production of the first batch of Sputnik V in Argentina .

Cendas director Óscar Meza reported that the basic food basket cost 322.57 dollars in March, meaning almost 613 million bolivars . You’d need $10 per day (11.35 minimum wages) to cover the cost of food.