Legitimizing Opposition Leadership

He thinks that internal pressure to achieve free elections begins with a mobilization proposed by the leaders and those leaders must be recognized by citizens.

Ocariz warned of an “unacceptable” crisis in the political representation which explains the citizens’ disinterest and he hoped this process would strengthen unity and a reunion with the population.

Primero Justicia’s Carlos Ocariz proposed on Monday a process to legitimize all the opposition leaders in order to strengthen the opposition coalition.

He called on the Responsibility To Protect (R2P), considering the ICC’s investigation on crimes against humanity being committed in Venezuela. Guaidó said that Venezuelans remain firm in their fight for free and fair elections.

On Monday, Juan Guaidó proposed creating an “Alliance of Democratic Fronts” that will fight against authoritarian regimes in the world, during his intervention in the Copenhagen Annual Democracy Summit. “As the world joins forces to seek peace, it’s time to seek freedom. Democracy is at risk, we had it for many years in our country and we lost it,” he said.

Newly appointed CNE rector Roberto Picón assured his role is “to fight a good fight” to obtain the necessary conditions for an election and “recover Venezuelans’ right to choose”. He said that “producing trust through knowledge and making proposals” was his responsibility. He thinks that the regime has to recover “recognition and institutionality” and that the country must walk away from confrontation in order to “start a process reverting all measures that have been taken in the last years.”

He said that he’ll be an active player in all instances of the National Electoral Junta and he reiterated that the solution to the crisis will stem from an electoral solution and that citizens must actively participate in order to achieve their goals.

EU Foreign ministers consider that the new CNE board “is one step out of many” that the country will have to give in order to hold elections that can be considered democratic by the international community, said Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya, in the name of her European peers.