Simonovis Resigned

CNE rector Enrique Márquez, representing Maduro’s prêt-à-porter opposition, considers that political parties barred from running are a difficult topic which is in the hands of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice and hopes it can be discussed in the negotiation. He assured that the main obstacle the Electoral Branch faces is its credibility. “I hope that the political class can be sure that it can participate and that there will actually be a moderately transparent process.” The problem with chaviso has always been its post-electoral behavior.