40 Political Parties With A Common Goal: Free Elections
The unitary platform with over 40 political parties insisted on the need to start a negotiation with the goal of holding free elections. The Assembly’s Delegate Commission condemned the vaccine black market in public healthcare centers and demanded a transparent vaccination system.
- On May 11th, Juan Guaidó proposed an Agreement for National Salvation, with the gradual lifting of sanctions as an incentive. It was backed by the U.S., Canada, the EU and Brazil. Maduro accepted negotiating with the opposition.
- On Tuesday, the unitary platform with over 40 political parties insisted on the need to start a negotiation with the goal of holding free elections. Henrique Capriles Radonski and Stalin González backed this call to initiate a process to achieve a full agreement.
- It’s a valuable strategic coincidence demanding a clear goal and a route with guarantees to get there.
- Some members of the opposition led by chavista dissident Nicmer Evans and former governor Pérez Vivas filed a petition before the CNE for a referendum against Nicolás. The movement is called Movimiento Venezolano por el Revocatorio (Mover). to act according to principles of impartiality and efficiency in interpreting and applying the current rules.
- The Assembly’s Delegate Commission condemned the vaccine black market in public healthcare centers and demanded a transparent vaccination system. Maduro’s Health minister Carlos Alvarado said on May 23rd that 90% of healthcare workers had been vaccinated but all deputies agreed that we still have a long way to go to reach that figure.
- The Assembly approved an agreement to improve the production of cooking gas in the country. We need between 40 and 50 thousand barrels per day and we’re producing 15,000. Millions of cubic feet of cooking gas are burned every day in Monagas.
- The Assembly approved appointing Exeario Boscán Prieto as a member of PDVSA’s ad hoc board and modifying the board’s composition to reduce the number of members, from nine to seven.
- Venezuela has the lowest immunization rate in the region: only 0.8% of the population has been vaccinated.
- Tarek William Saab reported that the ministry issued arrest warrants against musicians Tony Maestracci and Alejandro Sojo for alleged sexual abuse against minors.
- Maduro is campaigning. He made up some alleged achievements in education last night and used high school students to promote that, if everything goes well with a mass vaccination plan he hasn’t explained, students will be able to return to school in person in October.
- Because of the low demand for oil and a storm in Texas, CITGO reported its activities registered a drop.
- The company lost 180 million dollars but a slight improvement in their refineries’ performance in the first quarter of the year.
- There’s evidence stating that in 1800, Venezuela harvested 800,000 quintals of coffee. From October 2020 until March 2021, we only harvested 380,000, said Pedro Vicente Pérez, member of FEDEAGRO and called it “the worst of all time”.
- According to a study by the International Labor Organization, the pandemic helped Venezuelans who are migrants and refugees’ incorporation to the healthcare jobs in Latin American countries and revealed their role in the region’s development even though they’re doing their jobs under unfavorable conditions.
- A Venezuelan woman died while she was crossing the Chile – Bolivia border. She’s the sixth person to die using illegal pathways in 2021.
- The U.S. included Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria in the list of countries that don’t cooperate with anti-terrorism efforts.
- U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield expressed Washington’s support for a negotiated solution. The goal is to achieve free and fair elections, said her office on Tuesday. Thomas-Greenfield met with Julio Borges and Leopoldo López in Ecuador.
- The UCAB inaugurated an open classroom with technology for studying and applying sustainable energy. They installed 30 solar panels and a wind-power generator in one of their buildings.
