40 Political Parties With A Common Goal: Free Elections

It’s a valuable strategic coincidence demanding a clear goal and a route with guarantees to get there.

On Tuesday, the unitary platform with over 40 political parties insisted on the need to start a negotiation with the goal of holding free elections. Henrique Capriles Radonski and Stalin González backed this call to initiate a process to achieve a full agreement.

On May 11th, Juan Guaidó proposed an Agreement for National Salvation, with the gradual lifting of sanctions as an incentive. It was backed by the U.S., Canada, the EU and Brazil. Maduro accepted negotiating with the opposition.

Some members of the opposition led by chavista dissident Nicmer Evans and former governor Pérez Vivas filed a petition before the CNE for a referendum against Nicolás. The movement is called Movimiento Venezolano por el Revocatorio (Mover). to act according to principles of impartiality and efficiency in interpreting and applying the current rules.

The Assembly’s Delegate Commission condemned the vaccine black market in public healthcare centers and demanded a transparent vaccination system. Maduro’s Health minister Carlos Alvarado said on May 23rd that 90% of healthcare workers had been vaccinated but all deputies agreed that we still have a long way to go to reach that figure.

The Assembly approved an agreement to improve the production of cooking gas in the country. We need between 40 and 50 thousand barrels per day and we’re producing 15,000. Millions of cubic feet of cooking gas are burned every day in Monagas.

The Assembly approved appointing Exeario Boscán Prieto as a member of PDVSA’s ad hoc board and modifying the board’s composition to reduce the number of members, from nine to seven.