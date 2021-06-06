Alicia Castillo Holley: A Venezuelan Angel Investor in San Francisco

Alicia Castillo Holley is an agronomist from Universidad Central de Venezuela, and a prolific investor based in the San Francisco Bay Area. She is part of Sand Hill Angels and she currently runs The Wealthing Group.

In this interview, Alicia explains her approach to investing in companies and her passion for supporting entrepreneurs of all backgrounds, women, and what in the US is known as “minority groups.” Alicia also created the first seed capital fund in Chile. Here you can watch her very interesting conversation with Chubeto:

Alicia has written a number of books, one of them is “Funding your million dollar idea,” and created more than 18 companies. She runs a nonprofit Boxoflife to support an old age home in Aragua, Venezuela.

Before being an investor in Silicon Valley, Alicia made a career in research and product development in Bayer and Shell in Venezuela for the agricultural industry. She championed laws and regulations that balanced productivity and the environment, fostering collaboration across industry players.

