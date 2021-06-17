A New COVAX Contract

PAHO’s Emergency director Ciro Ugarte said that Venezuela has confirmed the presence of two variants of the virus.

He added that the country is negotiating with COVAX but in order to obtain access to the vaccines, they must pay the debt, 10,031,000 dollars.

Barbosa revealed that “in the beginning, it wasn’t clear if Venezuela was going to stay with COVAX or not, but thankfully, it is, and they’re even making the payments that all high-income countries have to make.”

ANC-imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab said they detained three public officers for fraud and embezzlement: “Eight citizens were detained, among them three workers of the Economy and Finance Ministry, for stealing large sums of money from this institution and from Fonden.” He said that the workers installed “AnyDesk” in a computer to access the ministry’s systems, passwords, and accounts. “With the information, they transferred the money to accounts they borrowed. Then they gave the money to third parties or bought dollars,” said Saab. He spoke of detaining 269 public prosecutors for corruption as a victory.

Vice president Delcy Rodríguez traveled to Qatar to “strengthen bilateral relations” and work on the agreements for the economy, oil and customs.

The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) lifted all measures against Galaxy Entertainment (Directv) executives. NGO Acceso a la Justicia explained that in 2020, TSJ had already lifted some of the measures to allow the sale of Directv. ç

The Interior Ministry published photos of 18 members of the gang-controlled by a.k.a. Mayeya, who allegedly controls parts of La Vega in Caracas. Cofavic rejected the violent actions in the area and warned that the attacks have affected unarmed neighbors.

Humberto Ramírez, Vice Minister of Interior, said they had destroyed over 31,000 weapons that were confiscated. He said that’s how they’ll guarantee peace for Venezuelans.

Deputy elected to the 2015 Assembly Gilberto Sojo was once again a victim of procedural delays, his hearing didn’t take place yesterday. “Judge Hennit López is being indifferent to the case and violating due process,” said the National Observatory of Human Rights.