Juan Andrés Lattuf: Making More Than Burgers in Spain

Juan Andrés Lattuf introduces his new city, Barcelona, while explaining his journey from the kitchen to growing a restaurant chain in Spain.

Juan trained as a chef in South Florida and Venezuela, and then to Barcelona to pursue his passion for food. He created Chivuo’s and a restaurant chain that thrived during Covid, thanks to his pursuit of innovation and relentless customer focus.

