Juan Andrés Lattuf: Making More Than Burgers in Spain
In this episode of the Venezuela Diaspora Project, Juan Andrés Lattuf explains his journey from a kitchen in Venezuela to becoming a successful restaurateur in Spain
Juan Andrés Lattuf introduces his new city, Barcelona, while explaining his journey from the kitchen to growing a restaurant chain in Spain.
Juan trained as a chef in South Florida and Venezuela, and then to Barcelona to pursue his passion for food. He created Chivuo’s and a restaurant chain that thrived during Covid, thanks to his pursuit of innovation and relentless customer focus.
