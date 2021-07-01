MUD Is Back, But Potential Candidates Are Barred

This NGO also demanded refocusing our attention to the vaccination plan we still don’t have and asked why we’re focused on using the Abdala product instead of demanding answers from the regime on why we’re still not part of COVAX.

They denounced that “at least 20 patients died because of the interruption of central oxygen that lasted around four hours at the Coro Hospital.”

They said that the Health Ministry stopped paying the four companies that specialize in producing and distributing it and that there were also threats of expropriation and temporary GNB occupation. This was before consumption increased by 600% pandemic.

Patients of the JM de Los Ríos Hospital denounced before the IACHR the violation of the right to health in Venezuela. Testimonies included the loss of the transplant program and its implications, lack of treatment for their diagnosis and conditions, and the disrepair of the country’s main pediatric hospital. These young patients also spoke out on the high cost of medicine and the horrible food they’re given, no matter how sick they are.

Seven national academies said that Abdala violates ethical and legal principles.

PAHO deputy director reiterated that the Abdala product hasn’t been authorized as a vaccine and asked the Venezuelan regime to report with transparency how it was evaluated to be used in the country.

The number of cases increased in the world after they’ve been decreasing for two months, while the delta variant expands.

Maduro donated 20,000 doses of Sinopharm to Antigua and Barbuda and Russia hasn’t sent the 10 million doses the regime said it would.

CNE audited the software for regional and municipal elections. According to director Luis Guillermo Piedra, the final selection will take place on July 7th and each voting station will have four members.

In an unexpected turn of events, Avanzada Progresista secretary Luis Augusto Romero, announced that Henri Falcón will be their candidate for the Lara governorship.

Francisco Arias Cárdenas, the ambassador who wants to be a governor, does propaganda favoring the role he holds. He thinks representing the regime in a commercial mission between Mexico and Venezuela “to establish alliances that stimulate trade in order to achieve economic recovery” is an achievement.

Javier Tarazona, FundaRedes director, formally accused and demanded an investigation on the ties of Venezuelan officials and irregular groups.

Pablo Zambrano, Fetrasalud leader, denounced that Maduro’s vice president for planning ordered blocking payments of agreements for healthcare workers and intends to eliminate transportation and alimentation bonuses.

UAE and UNHCR signed an agreement to donate two million dollars to support over 26,000 Venezuelan migrants in Colombia.

Juan Guaidó called for a march on July 5th and said he’ll meet with the EU technical mission that will come to evaluate if it’s possible to send an electoral observation mission in November.

Union leader Griselda Sánchez said that public education workers are resigning en masse, because of the low wages and persecution. She demanded an action plan for the recovery of the sector.

NGO Fedenaga president Luis Prado said that 80% of the equipment that makes possible their activities is out of service because of the lack of fuel and reiterated that this complicates sowing and affects dairy and cattle distribution.

NSC director Juan González awaits Alex Saab’s extradition from Cape Verde: “We have a strong case and he must be extradited,” he said.