Freddy Guevara Arbitrarily Detained, Koki Still at Large

He announced that he’ll be charged with association to commit crimes, treason and threatening constitutional order.

Later, ANC-imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab reported that he was detained because of “his ties to extreme and paramilitary groups associated with the Colombian government.”

Before he was taken, the politician went live on Instagram saying he knew the risks of staying in Venezuela but was sure he had made the right decision.

Guevara got asylum in the Chilean Embassy for three years and was “pardoned” on August, 31st, 2020.

Detaining Freddy Guevara and threatening Guaidó were condemned by NGOs and governments all across the world.

The images taken by neighbors and journalists covering the news confirmed the officers were armed and left the building because of the citizens protesting against it.

They surrounded his vehicle and threatened with weapons but Guaidó wasn’t detained.

Fabiana Rosales, Juan Guaidó’s wife, reported on Twitter that officers broke into their building looking for Guaidó.

The U.S. exhorted the international community to denounce Freddy Guevara’s detention and demanded the release of all political prisoners, said acting deputy secretary for the Western Hemisphere Julie Chung.

U.S. Ambassador James Story said that what happened today isn’t “compatible with minimal conditions for a dialogue to solve the Venezuelan crisis.”

Maduro was on TV, broadcasting a meeting with his prêt-à-porter opposition, made up by politicians imposed by the TSJ as authorities of opposition parties, like Luis Parra and José Brito. These questionable men are part of an alleged commission for dialogue, peace and reconciliation.

Maduro established conditions for the negotiation in Mexico with the real opposition: the U.S. lifting all sanctions, recognizing the authority and legitimacy of public powers and that all sectors “renounce committing violent plans.” That’s how Maduro made it clear that Freddy Guevara is a hostage and that’s how he conditions the negotiation table where Norway has been involved.