Guevara Charged With Financing Terrorism. Superlano Detained.

The Judge determined Guevara would be imprisoned in El Helicoide. Guevara isn’t allowed to communicate with his family or lawyers, said his lawyer Juan Luis González, who added that they’ll appeal and take the case to the OHCHR and the Fact-Finding Mission.

ratified the motion to keep Guevara in prison, and he was charged with treason, association to commit crimes and financing terrorism.

Freddy Guevara’s hearing ended after 5:00 a.m. It started after midnight, and he had been missing for 55 hours.

In Lara, the police detained Jesús Superlano when he went to the CNE office to denounce the lack of equal conditions in the process for the November election.

Oraima Guillén, coordinator of Voluntad Popular in the San Pedro parish in Caracas was detained.

While the EU holds meetings to evaluate the conditions that would allow (or not) sending an electoral observation mission, Maduro’s regime has strengthened its repression agenda with arbitrary detentions for political reasons.

The CICPC announced that they also arrested three alleged members of the Cota 905 gangs.

Leopoldo López exhorted Henrique Capriles and Vicente Díaz (former CNE rector), to not fall for the regime’s tricks, after Jorge Rodríguez mentioned them as part of their regular conversations. “I hope they aren’t in line with the agenda of kneeling and subordinating,” he said and hoped they don’t become a part of the prêt-à-porter opposition the regime has built. López said that he could lead the VP representation for the negotiations between the opposition and the regime, but warned that the regime’s strategy is dividing democratic sectors.

López reiterated that “none of the problems in Venezuela will be solved, nor are we going to fix the humanitarian tragedy if we don’t end Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship.”

Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino López, reported that the Armed Forces captures 11 members of the paramilitary in Apure, in an operation where they also confiscated weapons, ammo, and grenades.

Elías Jaua kicked off the PSUV propaganda and talked about the virtues of his party on Thursday, like their ability to “recognize the base’s demands” and predicted that the opposition will vote for chavismo. He supported Aurora Morales’s “candidacy” for Miranda, “challenging” Héctor Rodríguez .

The president of the National Academy of Medicine, Enrique López Loyo, warned that the full flexibilization of quarantine announced by Nicolás would be a mistake.

Monitor Salud denounced that at the Egor Nucete Hospital in Cojedes “critical COVID-19 patients die because of the lack of ventilators” and that workers don’t want to enter the COVID-19 area because they don’t have PPE. According to OPEC’s secondary sources, Venezuela increased oil production in June by 19,000 BPD.

Dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel said that people arrested in the protests will have “guarantees of due process” and that “the law will be applied fairly, without abuses” even though he said that “there were actions that violate our Constitution” during the protests.