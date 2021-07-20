The Venezuelan State is Responsible for the Murder of Jimmy Guerrero
The Inter-American Court on Human Rights determined that the Venezuelan State is responsible for the death of Jimmy Guerrero, a young man who was murdered by officers of the Falcón police on March, 30th, 2003, when he was discriminated against because of his age and socio-economic status.
- The Court said that Venezuela violated the rights to life, personal integrity, personal freedom, judicial guarantees and judicial protection.
- The State also forfeit its justice obligations, since 14 years passed without determining who was guilty. The State, represented by the caretaker government before the OAS, admitted its responsibility and made a commitment to fulfill the reparations.
- Daniel Ceballos, a former political prisoner, said that the elections in November are an opportunity to take the power of our freedom to choose, even when he’s aware of Venezuela’s institutional vulnerability. The former mayor of San Cristóbal said that the opposition should hold primaries.
- CNE board member Roberto Picón ruled out having a new period for updating information or registering to vote. He said that the preliminary registry will be published on July 25th.
- The party Unidad Política Popular 89 (UPP89) announced they’re leaving the ‘Alianza Democrática’ bloc, which is only made up of Maduro’s prêt-à-porter opposition.
- The Causa R reported that national leadership made the decision of not running in the election in November after there were rumors saying that they would.
- Prosecutor general Tarek Saab said that his office invited Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan to visit the country and establish a route to clear all doubts he might have on human rights violations perpetrated by chavismo in 22 years in power.
- Journalist Gerardo Reyes published a book with his investigations on Colombian citizen Alex Saab, in jail in Cape Cabo Verde, where he describes him as “an efficient operator in evading U.S. sanctions” and a food, oil and cash negotiator who created a method to sell gold bars in Turkey. Reyes said that what Saab is being charged with right now is merely the tip of the iceberg.
- On Monday, Gilber Caro, leader of Voluntad Popular, announced that he’ll be a political activist from clandestinity after Maduro’s regime accused him of having ties with the gangs at the Cota 905.
- It’s been a week since Freddy Guevara was detained. His team denounced that they haven’t been able to have contact with him.
- Human rights defenders Javier Tarazona, Rafael Tarazona are Omar de Dios García are still incommunicated, 18 days after they were arrested.
- Twenty years ago, Linda Loaiza survived 115 days of kidnapping, sexual slavery and torture at the hands of Luis Antonio Carrera Almoina, who was even absolved by judge Rosa Cádiz in 2004.
- Linda managed to become the first woman to take and win her case against gender violence at the IACHR. The State hasn’t compensated Linda or fulfilled the ruling issued in 2018.
- Dr. Julio Castro warned that Venezuela is undergoing “a high and sustained peak” of COVID-19 cases. “We’re at the highest peak in two years,” Maduro assured on Sunday that he’s evaluating whether to eliminate the 7×7 method. Castro warned that it would have a negative impact because the situation is far from being controlled.
- Médicos Unidos reported 14 new deaths of healthcare workers, for a total of 706 deaths in the sector.
- Raúl Párica, leader of the Sole Federation of Oil Workers (FUTPV) ratified that refineries are still in trial periods: “We are producing around 150,000 barrels of gas per day, this production can’t supply the domestic market,” he said.
- Delcy Rodríguez is a guest of honor at FEDECÁMARA’s 77th Annual Assembly on Tuesday, July 20th.
- The UK reiterated recognizing Juan Guaidó as caretaker president, a measure that voids the BCV’s request to repatriate one billion dollars worth of Venezuelan gold in London. According to BCV figures, the gold reserves were 18,349 million dollars in 2012 and 4,789.21 billion dollars in 2019. Where did it all go?
