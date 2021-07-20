The Venezuelan State is Responsible for the Murder of Jimmy Guerrero

The State also forfeit its justice obligations, since 14 years passed without determining who was guilty. The State, represented by the caretaker government before the OAS, admitted its responsibility and made a commitment to fulfill the reparations.

The Court said that Venezuela violated the rights to life, personal integrity, personal freedom, judicial guarantees and judicial protection.

The Inter-American Court on Human Rights determined that the Venezuelan State is responsible for the death of Jimmy Guerrero, a young man who was murdered by officers of the Falcón police on March, 30th, 2003, when he was discriminated against because of his age and socio-economic status.

Daniel Ceballos, a former political prisoner, said that the elections in November are an opportunity to take the power of our freedom to choose, even when he’s aware of Venezuela’s institutional vulnerability. The former mayor of San Cristóbal said that the opposition should hold primaries.

CNE board member Roberto Picón ruled out having a new period for updating information or registering to vote. He said that the preliminary registry will be published on July 25th.

The party Unidad Política Popular 89 (UPP89) announced they’re leaving the ‘Alianza Democrática’ bloc, which is only made up of Maduro’s prêt-à-porter opposition.

The Causa R reported that national leadership made the decision of not running in the election in November after there were rumors saying that they would.

Prosecutor general Tarek Saab said that his office invited Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan to visit the country and establish a route to clear all doubts he might have on human rights violations perpetrated by chavismo in 22 years in power.

Journalist Gerardo Reyes published a book with his investigations on Colombian citizen Alex Saab, in jail in Cape Cabo Verde, where he describes him as “an efficient operator in evading U.S. sanctions” and a food, oil and cash negotiator who created a method to sell gold bars in Turkey. Reyes said that what Saab is being charged with right now is merely the tip of the iceberg.

On Monday, Gilber Caro, leader of Voluntad Popular, announced that he’ll be a political activist from clandestinity after Maduro’s regime accused him of having ties with the gangs at the Cota 905.

It’s been a week since Freddy Guevara was detained. His team denounced that they haven’t been able to have contact with him.

Human rights defenders Javier Tarazona, Rafael Tarazona are Omar de Dios García are still incommunicated, 18 days after they were arrested.