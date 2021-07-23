An Average of 19 Protests A Day During 2021

The UK announced sanctions on Alex Saab and Álvaro Pulido for “exploiting two Venezuelan public programs” that provide food for the poorest citizens.

Maduro celebrated achieving a goal that can’t be proved, giving away the 3,600,000th home from a mission that was created in 2011. Maduro said he has the infrastructure to build more and promised to build 500,000 per year. “I won’t accept the excuse of not getting things done because of the American blockade. We’ll have attacks from the empire today, tomorrow and forever.”

Maduro assured that he’s happy because “all of the opposition” is going to participate in the elections in November and congratulated Jorge Rodríguez and Miranda governor Héctor Rodríguez, for negotiating with “all of the oppositions.”

Maduro also said, “we’re ready to go to Mexico, to sit down with an objective, achievable agenda, to deal with all matters that must be dealt with, to reach partial agreements for peace and sovereignty.”

Vice president of the 2015 Assembly Juan Pablo Guanipa ruled out the call for elections because he thinks that “it won’t solve the country’s problems.” He demanded fair conditions and an electoral calendar for a presidential election.

Henrique Capriles insisted on the need to recover the vote but warned that we’ll have to fight for the results to be respected. “The big issue in the negotiation is respect for the Constitution,” he said and added that we need a “serious, incremental process that can yield results.”

The Civic Forum will visit Washington in July to hold meetings with representatives of the Biden administration, Congress and the Senate. They say their agenda is a “response to the need to broaden the space for reflection and dialogue in Venezuela.”

Governor Héctor Rodríguez considers that reaching an agreement with all sectors is necessary to “bring the country back to normal.” He said that every sector agrees on the need to recover the economy and public utilities.

Maduro’s Assembly recognized that police officers don’t have social benefits and are deeply affected by the humanitarian emergency.

CNE board member Pedro Calzadilla announced that they’ll adjust the voting system so disabled citizens can exercise their right to vote.

The EU technical mission is working on a memo, said CNE board member Roberto Picón. They expect a decision by August.

Primero Justicia member and Alimenta la Solidaridad general coordinator Roberto Patiño announced he’ll be running for mayor of the Libertador municipality.

Carlos Ocariz proposed that 3.6% of the VAT collected in Miranda is destined to improve the salaries of the state’s workers.

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro met with Freddy Guevara’s team and family members. He demanded Guevara’s immediate release.