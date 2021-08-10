The basic food basket reached a historical high of $303. 

Economist and deputy elected to the Assembly in 2015 Ángel Alvarado, reported that the prices of goods and services increased by a 415.7% average between January and July.

On Monday, the Venezuelan Observatory of Finance (OVF) reported that the inflation in July was 19%, because of the bolivar’s devaluation.

“The Bolivarian Revolution isn’t exclusionary, this revolution is absolutely inclusive,” said PSUV president Diosdado Cabello when he gave the first report of the PSUV primaries, where 3.5 million people allegedly participated, meaning 15% of the electoral registry.

The magnitude of the irregularities on Sunday, made Cabello admit to some of them.

Freddy Bernal, the authority appointed by chavismo to control Táchira disregarding the results of the election in that state, explained that “victories aren’t automatic candidacies,” but said that everyone should be happy because the party responded. The PSUV also reported that they’ll now start thinking about alliances with other parties within the Polo Patriótico.

Criminal leaders of the La Pica jail in Monagas, part of the gang known as El Tren de Oriente, supported governor Yelitze Santaella and other PSUV candidates in a video they recorded from the penitentiary, which included all inmates yelling in support.

William Gómez, a chavista mayor in Táchira, denounced the primaries were being manipulated to impose candidates of “ your cupulitas (…) jalabolas.” The audio went viral and Gómez dared them to expel him from the party.

Former Guanta mayor, Jhonnathan Marín Sanguino, charged with corruption for business with PDVS, lives in Mexico and has three companies in the pharma and oil sectors. One of them already signed a contract with the federal government.

The National Electoral Council will admit or reject candidates for the November election until August 29th. Tania D´Amelio said that parties will be allowed to present their candidates starting this Monday.