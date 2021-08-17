Two Tantrums Later, The Dialogue Continues

Maduro imposed a mandatory TV and radio broadcast of his variety show, where he assured that the memo of understanding signed in Mexico “has a life of its own,” that it will be taken to his National Assembly for approval and ratified in the Official Gazette. He said that chavismo’s demands are in the document: recognizing their authority, the end of violence and lifting the sanctions. He even talked about the success of a process that has just begun. Maduro warned about new conspiracies by President Iván Duque, to sabotage the process with “criminals and sicarios .” He said they won’t allow “the opposition to kick the table” and that he isn’t obligated to issue a communique on the death of a.k.a. Jesús Santrich, a FARC dissident who was murdered in Venezuela in May.



Maduro said that Freddy Guevara was released from prison and that if he were to be called to Mexico as a representative of the opposition, he’d be welcome. He freely added many things to the Mexican agenda, like the possibility of “opening channels of communication with the U.S., but only if they stop the arrogance and hate.” He added that the U.S. “has to lift sanctions sooner or later.”

Main board member of the National Electoral Council said that “it’s not the same, nominating candidates that have leadership (…) or saving the spots for other people and that in the end waiting for the negotiation. Whatever happens with the candidates who are barred from running is important. Hopefully, we’ll make progress on that matter this week.” Picón assured that other pending topics are the rules of the pre-campaign and campaign and the equitable use of TV and radio time for candidates. He thinks the process in Mexico can “help obtain political conditions that would allow a larger participation.” Picón said he thinks that political actors have been reasonable and prudent regarding the November elections because they are parallel to the negotiations. He exhorted Venezuelans to continue protesting peacefully and persevere in using the vote as a tool for protest.



Maduro reiterated his magic formula to increase the GDP and the rest of the economy. He thinks that everything can get better, but he didn’t mention the plans, the budget, the investment figures, only his projections. He talked about Venezuela increasing activity in “all sectors during 2021,” but again, didn’t provide figures.

In a communiqué, the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) rejected the document declassified last week by the ICC, assuring that their conclusions “aren’t aligned with reality.” They’re repeating Tarek William Saab’s mistake, treating former prosecutor Fatou Bensouda as Karim Khan’s rival, not his predecessor.

Former Finance minister Rodrigo Cabezas and former ombudswoman Gabriela Ramírez assured that there’s an opportunity to restore citizenry using the vote to express their rejection.

Maduro said that the commission that monitors COVID-19 in the country must find the second doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. According to him, he’s kept “the pandemic under control” and he promised again that “between August and September we’ll be reaching around 70% of the country being vaccinated with both doses.”

Dr. Huniades Urbina, secretary of the National Academy of Medicine, said that barely 7% of the country has been vaccinated against COVID-19: “That’s less than 2 million people and there are more than 28 million inhabitants,” he explained.