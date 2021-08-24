Venezuela Is the Only Country In the Americas Without Vaccination Figures

In some Lara municipalities, for the last two years, inhabitants use coffee crops as a payment method, a trueque (bartering) system that’s been outdated since the 19th century. “The price of the kilo of ground coffee when there’s no crop is a dollar (…) People exchange it for food, meat, gas and even a dentist appointment,” said farmer Luis Artigas. In Sanare, they also use lettuce, broccoli and potato crops to buy gas, which can cost up to two dollars per liter.