New Data Show Why Venezuela Has the Lowest Vaccination Rate In the Region

Castro insisted that “at the current rate, if no more vaccines enter the system, the time to cover the necessary base would be a year and a half at least (…) Venezuela has the lowest vaccination rate in the region, which is added to the uncertainty of the presence of the delta variant and that we don’t know when more vaccines will arrive in the country. The lack of the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine has generated stress and anguish among the group of people who already received the first dose. We must emphasize the importance of caring for the most vulnerable population,” said Castro.

25,3%, and 20.4% of adults between 35 and 44 years old.

People between 45 and 54 years old have the highest vaccination rate.

19.7% have only received the first dose.

Only 12.6% of vaccinated patients are adults older than 65.

Dr. Julio Castro presented the balance on the vaccination process in Venezuela, and in July and August the number of people with one dose increased from 16.8% to 22.45% and the population with two doses went from 7% to 11.76%.

Several infrastructure disasters had to happen in order for Maduro to express his version of what has happened with the rains that have affected 10 states. He insulted priests of the Catholic Church who have delivered humanitarian aid to the people affected by the floods in Merida and who denounced that the Armed Forces were blocking the resources. Maduro said it was “a miserable campaign directed by archbishops against the Armed Forces.”

Tarek William Saab demanded an arrest warrant against journalist Fernando Petrocelli for “symbolic violence” and “promoting hate for gender discrimination,” after the journalist tweeted about Antonella Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi’s wife. Neither the journalist nor Messi’s wife live in Venezuela.

The National Electoral Council extended the deadline to present candidates again, until September 4th.

As he mentioned during the press conference, AD’s secretary general Henry Ramos Allup said that several politicians who had been barred from running for office were able to present their candidacies: Enzo Scarano for Carabobo governor, Américo De Grazia for Bolívar, José Manuel Olivares for Vargas and Julio Montoya for the San Francisco mayorship in Zulia. Un Nuevo Tiempo confirmed that former governor Manuel Rosales will be the MUD candidate for the Zulia governorship.

CNE vice president Enrique Márquez considers that the announcement by the Unitary Platform to run in the election is great news for the country and that it favors the negotiation process. “It’s a factor that pushes positive expectations we might have of these conversations,” he said and warned that this process won’t yield immediate results and it’s a negotiation mechanism through perseverance.

The LGBTQAI+ community exhorted the Ombudsman’s Office to strengthen their structure to solve hate crimes against the community. Venezuela is among the worst places in South America in terms of LGBTQAI+ rights, civil unions of people of the same sex are forbidden, trans citizens can’t change their identity and there are no mechanisms to protect home parental families.

Journalist Roland Carreño suffered a new hypertensive crisis at the PNB Maripérez headquarters in Caracas, where he’s been detained, reported his lawyer María Alejandra Poleo.

Anzoátegui governor Antonio Barreto Sira declared a “state of urgency and necessity” due to the flooding of the Neverí River in Barcelona. He also requested Maduro declare a state of emergency in the state and assign resources immediately to solve the emergency and protect the families who have been hit the hardest. Maduro attacked Barreto Sira and said he was responsible for the flood.

El Algodonal Hospital is facing a rat infestation, denounced union leader Mauro Zambrano.

The Red Cross activated service to find missing family members in areas of Merida. Their email is [email protected] and their phone number is +584122665945.

Juan Guaidó’s caretaker government said it’s “reasonably optimistic” regarding the UK Supreme Court ruling that would settle who controls the Venezuelan gold in the Bank of England.

The Spanish government expressed its disposition to help in the negotiation process in Mexico and said that the Spanish Foreign minister José Manuel Albares had a conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart Félix Plascencia and with Henrique Capriles and Leopoldo López.