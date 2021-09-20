Michael Antonorsi: From Chuao With Love

Michael Antonorsi is a Biomedical Engineer turned chef and chocolatier, who founded a chocolate brand in the U.S. with Venezuelan taste: Chuao. He had a candid conversation with Chubeto about an “overnight” success that took 20 years of trial and error, and learning how to break through to the American chocolate consumer.

In this interview, we learn about how this project was conceived and Michale’s journey from the idea to scaling a chocolate brand in the US. Enjoy:

Chef Michael has been named one of the top ten chocolatiers in North America by dessert professional magazines and has received international acclaim for his chocolate creations, with TV appearances on the Food Network, Cooking Channel, Dr. Phil, and CNN en Español.

