Five-Day ‘Terrorist Attack’ Against the Banco de Venezuela

On Monday, the fifth day after the Banco de Venezuela platform stopped working and affected 14 million users, the bank once again failed to restore service. They had promised their digital platforms and online services would be up and running at 2:00 p.m. What started on Wednesday 15th as a “failure” was turned by the authorities into a “massive hacker attack” by Friday 17th. But the problems persist after five days and they haven’t been able to address account holder complaints. This situation is worsened by the current state of the Venezuelan economy: hyperinflation, miserable wages, cash shortages, and the fact that the system went offline during the quincena, when workers usually get paid their biweekly—which they mostly use to buy food.

The Venezuelan Observatory of Finance presented their economic report, which shows a 2.2% drop in the last 12 months—actually, “an improvement” compared to the previous trimester when they calculated 33.7%. Venezuela accumulates 35 consecutive quarters of decreased economic activity, with a GDP that has lost over 80% of its size since 2012. There was a 55.2% drop in the financial sector, an 82.4% drop in the public sector, and a 2.4% increase in the oil sector. This impacts worker, retiree and pensioner income as well as Venezuelans’ purchasing power.

Foreign minister Félix Plasencia met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Both condemned the sanctions and meddling but didn’t say anything about human rights or crimes against humanity.