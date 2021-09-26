Technical Difficulties

This week Pueblo People dives into what’s happening with the Haitian migrants at the U.S. border and Biden’s mishap with the French over a submarine deal with Australia. Also, Oswaldo travels to Utah with comedian Led Varela and Raúl participates in a campaign to save South Beach’s crappy wave. Just when they were warming up an Iguana chewed on the fiber optic cable, so it’s not a two-hour episode. Heads up on an important announcement, enjoy:

Here’s the Spotify embed: