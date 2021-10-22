Florida Court Charges Vielma Mora in Saab Related Corruption Scheme

, will replace her as the new president of the Banco del Tesoro.

Dheliz Álvarez will substitute Eneida Laya as Commerce minister and her brother

The president of Caracas Metro, General Graciliano Ruiz Gamboa, offered employment for people who can work on re-starting the work to build the Guarenas-Guatire line. He said that they have a

€

15 million budget, a number far from the

€

1,600 million that Odebrecht had.