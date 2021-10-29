The State V. Women

Deputy Bibiana Lucas presented the report on the Monómeros investigation. Lucas assured that there’s enough evidence to say that former employers created a conspiracy to cause the bankruptcy, which would make the takeover by creditor

Nitron Group

easier. She insisted that individuals, and not the Colombian government, are at fault. “Monómeros isn’t bankrupt, it never has been bankrupt,” she said and added that everything must change. The commission recommended starting a process to determine the political responsibility of these individuals, and she mentioned Jorge Pacheco and Carmen Elisa Hernández. PJ, AD and UNT approved the report but VP and the 16J faction refrained since they thought the report was “insufficient”. Guaidó wrote that “the investigation must continue and go into detail until we find who’s responsible.” The commission asked Guaidó to call for an extraordinary session, to present the report and make it public.