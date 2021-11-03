110 Attacks Against Press Workers, Just For Doing Their Jobs

The Press and Society Institute (IPYS) assured that crimes against journalists haven’t stopped, and neither has impunity. In 2021, they documented 110 violations and attacks on press workers: 64 attacks for stigmatizing discourse, 11 arbitrary detentions and three forced disappearances. Over two years after his arbitrary detention, Espacio Público demanded dropping the charges against journalist

Luis Carlos Díaz

, who’s still undergoing a legal process even when there’s no evidence against him.