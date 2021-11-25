Demanding New Leadership

On Wednesday, the director of Vente Venezuela María Corina Machado proposed a great election to choose new opposition leadership that “leads Venezuela to freedom.” Machado said it’s a way to use the abstention on the election on November 21st, so the new leadership can focus on coordinating the opposition to generate change. María Corina said “nobody believes in the National Electoral Council’s figures” and assured that Maduro wants to keep renovating his “cohabitating” opposition. He asked leaders not to blame citizens for their mistakes and emphasized that if they want different outcomes they must take different actions.

The former secretary-general of the Democratic Unity Roundtable de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), Ramón Guillermo Aveledo, said the results demand “profound revision.” He said the country needs solutions and that politicians’ obligation is to find a way to give them to them. “We have to have a plan and it must be consensual.”

Lawyers Allan Brewer Carías, Cecilia Sosa Gómez, Juan Manuel Raffalli and Rafael Badell Madrid, constitutional experts, agreed that until we have free, fair and authentic elections, Juan Guaidó retains the status of the Caretaker President since Maduro’s unconstitutional usurpation of powers is still so.

Eugenio Martínez, a journalist who specializes in electoral coverage, assured the EU’s preliminary report on the election is a starting point for what would have to be negotiated for the 2024-2025 electoral cycle.