Se arregló Minnesota
Pueblo People returns with a special episode where Oswaldo and Raúl try to answer the question of the gazillion lochas
Pueblo People returns this week to discuss Venezuela. Raúl spent a few days back home and came back with things to say. They discussed the gap between those that left and those who stayed, the elections (yay), and tried to answer the question of the gazillion lochas: ¿se arregló Venezuela?
If you like the Venezuela/Minnesota logo we have T-Shirts.

Pueblo People is hosted by Oswaldo Graziani and Raúl Stolk.
