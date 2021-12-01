Argenis Chávez resigned from the Barinas governorship and said PSUV should decide who’s the next candidate.

MUD candidate Freddy Superlano rejected the decision by the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) of a new election in Barinas. The TSJ annulled his victory by accepting an impugnment of his candidacy. Maduro had lifted the ban on some candidates running for office in August 2020, after a political agreement. In Caracas, next to Juan Guaidó and other leaders, Superlano assured that the TSJ’s decision was a “constitutional coup”. He condemned the fact that military officers kidnapped voting tallies and delivered them one week after the election. Superlano called for a peaceful protest in Barinas on Saturday.

The CNE abided by the TSJ sentence and called for a new election in Barinas on January 9th, 2022. They approved a timeline and announced that parties can nominate candidates between December 2nd and December 6th.

Henri Falcón, a pioneer of the prêt-à-porter opposition created by chavismo, called on CNE authorities to repeat the elections in Lara, for considering that the TSJ ruling can be applied to his state.

Board member Roberto Picón assured that he’ll stay in the CNE: “The electoral path and negotiation are the way to re-establishing the Rule of Law (…) While I can help us get there, I’ll stay in the CNE,” he said. He demanded CNE board members make the TSJ “respect their autonomy.”

Josep Borrell said that the electoral observation mission will help us find a solution to our crisis, through negotiation and dialogue.

Nicolás Maduro received Morel Rodríguez and Manuel Rosales, elected in Nueva Esparta and Zulia, respectively, in Miraflores.