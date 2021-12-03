Twitterzuela Users Also Lost Interest In Politics

Probox, our media partner that monitors social media conversations, made a detailed and thorough report about the November 21st regional elections and the behavior of the conversation in social media.

There were some pretty relevant findings, but we can highlight some of the most important conclusions:

The regime broke a couple of laws (and some Twitter norms)

From February to November, Probox registered around 1,884,956 messages in the electoral conversation. Chavismo promoted the largest number of trends and tweets, generating 91.6% of the messages about the elections on Twitter.

Probox identified the MIPPCI as the largest generator of electoral messages: it promoted eight trending topics that generated 67% of the total messages of the electoral conversation between February and November. Half of these tendencies made direct propaganda to the PSUV and the Gran Polo Patriótico, violating electoral regulations as it’s a state entity.

Probox analysis reveals that, on average, 66.85% of the content in the MIPPCI trending topics was inorganic (generated by potentially fake or automated accounts). The policy regarding spam and Twitter manipulation establishes that: “You may not use Twitter services for the purpose of artificially amplifying or suppressing information, nor carry out actions that manipulate or hinder the user experience on Twitter” and that “coordinate with or reward other people to generate interactions or artificial amplification.”

On Monday, November 22nd, a day after the elections, the account of the “communication channel” of the Movimiento Somos Venezuela political party, started by Nicolás Maduro and led by Delcy Rodríguez, published a message on Twitter reporting on the delivery of a bonus to people who “stood out on social media (Twitter)” corresponding to the week of November 15th to 21st through the carnet de la patria system.

#ULTIMAHORA || Inicia la entrega de Mención Premio a las personas que se destacaron en Redes sociales (Twitter) a través del Sistema @CarnetDLaPatria durante la semana comprendida entre el 15 al 21 de Noviembre 2021.@MSVEnContacto #22Nov #VictoriaPopular pic.twitter.com/oOLFtGyZnf — Somos Venezuela | MSVEnLinea (@MSVEnLinea) November 22, 2021

On November 23rd, the head of the European Union’s electoral observation mission, Isabel Santos, presented a preliminary report on their findings. One of the sections highlights the use of digital media and its growth in the country due to the censorship of traditional media, in addition to the generalized distrust of citizens in the media: “Half of Venezuelans (about 14 million people) are social media users. The internet has grown in relevance in recent years following the loss of trust in traditional media, some of which are subject to government control. The lack of paper caused many newspapers to exist only in their digital version, which increased the importance of online media. “

The report of the European Union Mission also highlights that: “Some institutions and public officials continued to use their official social media accounts in the campaign to support the ruling party.”

Twitter Users Protest a Lot… Except about the Elections