Barinas: Five out of Six

On Tuesday, Maduro’s regime used the power of the State to influence the electoral arena. There are six candidates for the Barinas election on January 9th, 2022. Sergio Garrido , MUD candidate. This deputy to the Regional Legislative Council is a member of AD. He assures that he’ll give PSUV their second defeat.

Jorge Arreaz a, for PSUV. He wasn’t born in Barinas and hasn’t even lived there. He has been appointed to many positions in the government because he’s Hugo Chávez’s son-in-law.

Claudio Fermí n, for the AD faction controlled by Bernabé Gutiérrez after the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ).

Adolfo Superlano , with MIN-Unidad, a party created to take votes from MUD, with the same graphic identity and keywords. He took the request to the TSJ to void the election in Barinas, the action that led to Freddy Superlano being barred from running. They’re not related.

Social activist Pedro Díaz , for Movimiento Ecológico.

Aldemaro Sanoja , for Partido Comunista de Venezuela. He was barred from running on Tuesday by the Comptroller’s Office.

CNE board member Roberto Picón said all the events in Barinas were a conspiracy to delegitimize the will of voters. He said that people outside the CNE conspired to block receiving the voting tallies from the most remote towns in Barinas, which gave them enough time to bar Superlano. They kidnapped the functions of the Electoral Branch and annulled the result to call for other elections, and they made nominations of new candidates a lot harder with the “express” procedures to bar candidates on Sunday and Monday.

The president of CNE municipal junta in the Jesús María Semprún municipality in Zulia, Eraima Varela, said the election and results on November 21st were manipulated and were plagued with irregularities, and that the Plan República didn’t allow her to do her work.

The UN General Assembly approved Maduro’s envoys’ credentials. Some countries said that doesn’t mean they’re being recognized.

Former candidate Henri Falcón went to the TSJ to demand another election in Lara.