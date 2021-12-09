More Electoral Crimes in Barinas

On Wednesday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) changed the electoral registry to reassign Jorge Arreaza and Claudio Fermín to new voting centers. The candidates used to vote in Caracas and Miranda. They’ll now vote in Barinas, meaning they’re allowed to vote in two places in the same election, which is an electoral crime. Chavismo has used this tactic before to favor some candidates and hurt voters, which makes the fact that the CNE said it was a unanimous decision even more enraging.

Freddy Superlano won with less than 200 votes before the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) ordered holding elections again in January. Then, the office of the Comptroller barred four candidates and now the CNE moved two candidates to a different voting center. They abuse their power more blatantly and the tragedy for voters is that if more voters are moved or Plan República kidnaps voting tallies again there’s no institution to help them. The Electoral Chamber of the TSJ dismissed Freddy Superlano’s request to review the rulings against him.

Josep Borrell praised the Venezuelan electoral system despite everything that’s been reported. On the same day as Borrell’s statement, Maduro’s vice president accused EU and Carter Center observers of “sabotaging the elections.”

Maduro appointed José Biomorgi as his new Industry minister, taking over for Jorge Arreaza.

Táchira governor Freddy Bernal will take over Politáchira , reported Remigio Ceballos Ichaso. Managing the state police was always one of the governor’s responsibilities, but they had reassigned it because an opposition governor had won Táchira.