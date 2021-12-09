The Arepa Emoji Is Venezuelan
This week on the VDP: Sebastian Delmont AKA @sd tells the story of his life in tech and we learn why he's a national hero
Ever since the Gran Colombia split the origin of the arepa has been a controversial issue between Venezuelans and Colombians. Or at least that’s what we (Venezuelans) think. Well, in this episode of the VDP you’ll learn all about the origin of the arepa emoji. Also, Sebastian Delmont, the leader of such an admirable campaign (sorry, we had to) will tell us about his experience in the days of the dotcom bubble of the early 2000s and the road towards building one of NYC’s most interesting real estate tech companies. Enjoy:
Today, Sebastian is Dean of Computer Science at Platzi. You can join the VDP’s discord channel here
Listen on Spotify:
Credits:
- Editing and Sound: David Sira
- Video Editor: Alirio Rodríguez
- Design: Alejandra Rojas
- Promoter (and “inspiration”): Francisco Marquez Lara
- Host and instigator: Jesus Alberto Bolivar, also known in the caracaschronosphere as Chubeto.
