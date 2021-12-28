Wrapping up 2021 With the Venezuela Diaspora Project
The Venezuela Diaspora Project goes over its first year
This was a great first year for the Venezuela Diaspora Project. Not only did we have great guests, but we learned a lot about how to produce this kind of content. Here’s Chubeto’s wrap up:
Six takeaways by Chubeto after the VDP’s first year:
- Connecting the diaspora is a good bet on wealth creation for future generations.
- Venezuelans are at the cutting edge of many tech trends, particularly crypto.
- For those who are well-connected fundraising is a walk in the park, for those who are not… not so much.
- There are many ‘unknown’ Venezuelans who are outliers in their industries.
- We need to bring in more women to the podcast in 2022.
- It takes discipline to generate content consistently.
You can join the VDP’s discord channel here
Listen on Spotify:
Credits:
- Editing and Sound: David Sira
- Video Editor: Alirio Rodríguez
- Design: Alejandra Rojas
- Promoter (and “inspiration”): Francisco Marquez Lara
- Host and instigator: Jesus Alberto Bolivar, also known in the caracaschronosphere as Chubeto.
