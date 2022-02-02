Politics

Live from Miami!

Pueblo People talks Biden's stealth deportations, Jeff Zucker's resignation, the burden of the Venezuelan passport, mad Truckers in Ottawa, Whoopi's on leave, Bryer leaves the bench... We didn't start the fire, it was always burning

Caracas Chronicles

 

Watch Pueblo People’s latest episode live, or just watch it later… it’s fine. You just won’t be able to join the action in the live chat:

 

Pueblo People is hosted by Oswaldo Graziani and Raúl Stolk. Follow them on any of these platforms:

Podcast Pueblo People

