Blaming Colombia for Corruption And Violence In Venezuela

ANC-imposed prosecutor general Tarek William Saab announced they’ll open an investigation for environmental damages caused by the illegal part on the Kasuri tepuy in Canaima. Saab blamed Colombia for corruption and violence. He said they recruited “politicians with immunity for drug trafficking,” the chavista officials who were arrested recently and blamed Colombia for the gangs and mega gangs operating on Venezuelan soil.

Maduro later reinforced Saab’s ideas and assured that the criminals who were killed and captured in Las Tejerías (Aragua) were “financed, trained and directed” by President Iván Duque. Maduro said this without evidence, but especially without mentioning that the people responsible for border security are Venezuelan military officers.

The negotiation to solve the political crisis in the country won’t reach significant progress in 2022, said a report by the British financial intelligence firm EMFI Group. The report comprises all variables that explain Maduro’s position, from the few things the opposition can offer, the absence of a significant electoral event, and the loss of pressure exerted on Nicolás.

Venezuela stopped being a priority for the external political agenda of the United States, which will translate into political stagnation, contributing to chavismo not going back to Mexico. Nicolás wants to be recognized abroad and sanction relief, but not enough to concede and risk his power. The firm does not foresee a “major catalyst” to bring the opposition back, mostly because the political base is uninterested. “The opposition can only expect to negotiate long-term improvements in governing and the Rule of Law.”

María Gabriela Chávez tweeted “Canaima” and a broken heart emoji, which caused hundreds of replies where social media users mentioned his father’s responsibility in the matter. Hugo Chávez created the Mining Arc, a project that multiplied or deforestation rate and worsened Bolívar State’s vulnerabilities and pollution.