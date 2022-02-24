Complicated Borders

Four explosions were registered at the start of the “armed strike” declared by the ELN in Colombia. Nine people died in Santander and Jelly, a K9 officer, died when it found an explosive in Cucuta. During these “armed strikes” guerillas subject the population to several days of confinement and terror, restricting transportation and threatening with more attacks. There was graffiti with messages against the criminal gang Tren de Aragua on some houses in Táchira and Santander. As always, even though the ELN’s impositions impact Venezuelan citizens living on the border, chavismo remains silent.