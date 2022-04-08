Venezuela Has Blocked 36 News Websites Since December

Unlike his peers, ANC-imposed chief prosecutor Tarek William Saab gives periodic updates of his administration. His checks and balances speech on Thursday didn’t show anything new. He repeated his usual method: a lot of numbers that can’t be verified and assured that investigations in the country have changed since he was appointed. He answered some of Elvis Amoroso’s questions on investigations, confiscations, detentions, and possible raids on the caretaker government. He talked about conspiracies to murder Nicolás and coup attempts. “An ICC investigation isn’t necessary and we’ll prove it.” He added that they have nothing to fear and that’s why they’re accepting an ICC office in Caracas. Saab didn’t mention that the ICC investigation is on crimes against humanity. The Human Rights and Democracy Coalition reported that the ICC office is already working at the TSJ building.