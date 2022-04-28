Gladys Returns

was sworn in on Wednesday as the Chief Justice of the new Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ). Gutiérrez was a member of political party MVR, ran for governor of Nueva Esparta twice, was ambassador to Spain, and the Attorney General from 2006 to 2010. In 2010, she was appointed to the Constitutional Chamber of the TSJ until 2017. Later, she was a CNE board member, and an ambassador before the International Criminal Court. She’s sanctioned and several NGOs have expressed their concern and rejected the imbalance of this new TSJ.

Maduro met with the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves. He announced the first weekly CONVIASA flight and that

Nicolás

that this country’s debt, around 70 million dollars, had been forgiven. Madure promised to restart agreements with Petrocaribe with a

35% discount on the price of gas

for participating countries and Gonsalves revealed that Venezuela will subtract 50% of the debt of other four countries in PetroCaribe, which amounts to around 370 million dollars.