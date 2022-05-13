Hello, Nurse!

Several opposition leaders participated in a virtual session of the European Parliament regarding the 2021 regional elections to analyze and follow up on the recommendations of the Electoral Observation Mission. The event revealed the discrepancies on the primaries and the Mexico negotiation process, but the EU chief for the Americas Javier Niño warned that there’s been no progress in the reforms suggested by the mission, on the contrary. They mentioned the irregular reshuffling of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice and stressed that, even with some “economic progress,” the situation in Venezuela remains dire for most people. He said the EU has to keep working on achieving the Mission’s recommendations and he reiterated the EU’s support for the Mexico process: “Our goal is to focus everything on the Mexico process,” but said that if the process is stalled the EU has to keep talking to the regime to work on the recommendations. The Mission’s report is online because they couldn’t come to present it in Venezuela.

Gerardo Blyde, the chief of the opposition delegation, expects the mechanism will be reactivated and reminded everyone the negotiation is a tool, not a goal. They will ask for minimum electoral conditions, allowing Venezuelans abroad to vote, and tackling humanitarian and social problems.

María Corina Machado highlighted that over 90% of the country is living in poverty and misery, that there’s no rule of law, and that some are living under the fantasy of economic recovery.

Henrique Capriles attacked the caretaker government without mentioning it, and said that the most important thing isn’t the election but the economic and social recovery. He asked for the EU and the U.S. to align and “open channels of communication.” He said there isn’t a blockade and that the deterioration isn’t because of the sanctions.

Juan Guaidó insisted on Venezuelans needing a date and a calendar for free and fair elections that have been owed to the country since 2018. He highlighted the importance of a free and fair election as an answer to the crisis and that we should make efforts to achieve an agreement to allow for unity within the opposition.