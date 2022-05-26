Venezuela: Where Old Killers Go to Die

Diego Molano confirmed the death of Miguel Botache Santanilla, a.k.a. Gentil Duarte, one of the most important FARC dissidents, in Zulia, Venezuela. He added that it happened during “a clash amongst themselves, between those groups of drug traffickers and terrorists.” According to Colombian intelligence, the event took place in the rural zone of Casigua El Cubo, in the Jesús María Semprún del Zulia municipality. Gentil Duarte was part of the peace process from 2012 to 2016 and was in the Havana negotiations, but he didn’t demobilize and joined Commander “Ivan Mordisco” at the Frente Primero. Minister Molano said it was more proof that the regime protects terrorist groups and drug traffickers and doesn’t fight them. He’s the fourth guerilla leader recently killed in Venezuela, the other three were: Jesús Santrich, a.k.a Romaña, and a.k.a. El Paisa (2021).

The possible reactivation of the negotiations between the opposition and the regime in Mexico hit another obstacle with the unacceptable demands that further delay the process: chavismo doesn’t want to return to the table if Norway is the mediator and they insisted that Russia is part of the process. Last week, tweets from Gerardo Blyde,

Jorge Rodríguez, and public statements talked about the start of conversations to establish a formal process soon. Rodríguez demanded freedom for Alex Saab, but Erick Malpica Flores is still sanctioned and the Chevron license hasn’t been modified yet.