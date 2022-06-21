Waiting for Petro

Gustavo Petro’s victory in Colombia has kept chavismo busy with messages of support. Most chavista leaders foresee a change in the relationship with Colombia, Freddy Bernal talked about how much commerce in the area will grow. The Foreign Ministry published a statement full of spelling mistakes where they said they were willing to work on a “renewed era of integral relations.” Diosdado Cabello assured this victory drastically changes the relations with Venezuela. People in social media are doubtful and concerned about the fates of 1.8 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants, including those who were persecuted in Venezuela. Petro has been an ally to the regime, but in his previous campaign he assured that

Nicolás was a dictator.

Colombia holds the largest community of Venezuelan migrants since the mass migration started due to the humanitarian emergency. So far,

Petro

has retweeted messages from leaders all across the region and international news outlets but hasn’t shared one message from chavista officials. A message in itself?