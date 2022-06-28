Illegal Activities Make Up 21% of Venezuela's GDP

Drugs, oil and gold trafficking, and illegal activities in ports and customs generate over 9.4 billion dollars for criminal organizations protected by corrupt officials, according to a report published by Transparencia Venezuela . Gold extraction generated around 2.3 billion in 2021—only 25% was transferred to the State.

Transparencia Venezuela estimates that the volume of illegal activities in the country is around 21% of the GDP: “Venezuela has become one of the epicenters of organized crime in the region, while citizens’ rights are violated to guarantee the profits of corrupt structures, their sustainability, and impunity,” said the report.

The price of Venezuelan oil reached 88 dollars per barrel for the second time in 2022. It increased by 5.6% in May, compared to April. On Monday, an official of the office of the French president asked for the return of Venezuelan and Iranian oil to the global market in order to alleviate the increase of the price of oil caused by the war in Ukraine. They left out the reason for the sanctions.

One crew member of the Emtrasur-Conviasa plane in Argentina denied that there was a “hidden goal” for the trip. Víctor Pérez, manager of operations at Emtrasur justified the presence of Iranian crew members and assured that one of the clauses in the contract to purchase the plane included technical assistance, making Iranians necessary instructors. About pilot Gholamreza Ghasemi , member of the Quds Force, Pérez said he teaches the captains and first officers. This revelation happened when we knew that the Argentinean government received at least two alerts about the the Iranian-Venezuelan plane, according to Clarín . Both alerts warned that there might be people tied to terrorist activities on the aircraft and that President Alberto Fernández himself heard one of the alerts. Federal judge Federico Villena sent requests to the U.S., in order to know if Ghasemi is wanted or under investigation there, if he can travel freely and if there’s a formal restriction or embargo order on the aircraft.