An International Airport for La Tortuga

Maduro signed on Wednesday the Law for Special Economic Zones (ZEE), calling it a product of ample debate, which didn’t happen. The law is an instrument awarding extraordinary abilities to decide on important matters, using development as a promise (meaning: another law to help them take discretionary measures). He said that investors will come from all over the world. He established that the first five economic zones will be: Paraguaná in Falcón, Puerto Cabello in Carabobo, La Guaira, Margarita in Nueva Esparta and

La Tortuga

(which will have an “international airport”). He created the superintendent of ZEEs that will coordinate and oversee them.