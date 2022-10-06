19.7 Million Venezuelans Live in Poverty, Says HUM Venezuela

Digital observatory ProBox exposed the cooperation between the regimes of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua to position Twitter trends, manipulating the conversation and spreading misinformation. During the presentation of their report

“Twitterzuela 2021: propaganda and disinformation as state policy,”

ProBox director Mariví Vásquez explained that the regime generated the highest amounts of socio-political trends, and more information than the rest of the actors combined. The Communications Ministry and its platforms positioned 440 trends and posted more than 186 million tweets, which represents 83.4% of all messages in 2021. At least 22 hashtags trended in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua at the same time. ProBox also identified how chavista networks affect conversations in other countries.