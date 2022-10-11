Venezuelan Military Blocks Press from Covering Las Tejerías Tragedy

On Saturday, October 8th, there was a landslide in Las Tejerías, Aragua, after several days of heavy rains, which, alongside the lack of maintenance on structures, pipes and rivers, caused a landslide and floods that destroyed streets, homes and killed 36 people so far—56 people have been reported missing. Over 20,000 homes were affected and 765 were destroyed, crops were lost, and stores and three schools were ruined. Maduro decreed three days of national mourning and went to Las Tejerías yesterday with his vice president. His tour of the town was broadcast as if he were in an active campaign. He then admitted that he knew the soil was saturated ten days ago, which means they knew the risk of a landslide yet they didn’t evacuate the inhabitants.

The government refuses to invest in early alert programs for this kind of situation and their “constant monitoring” isn’t public information. This adds another dimension to the tragedy: there is no available data to project the scale of the damage—no updated demographic information since it’s been decades since the last national census. There’s also no geomorphological study available on the soil or vulnerable areas.

Aragua governor Karina Carpio criticized how videos on the situation have been spreading on social media, arguing that they cause anguish. GNB officers blocked the press from entering the area and the Minister of Interior, Remigio Ceballos, assured that unauthorized vehicles or people won’t get in unless they have the “right credentials” from the Ministry of information. He asked journalists to “not interfere” and suggested they get their information from state media. He threatened to bring those who challenge this order to the authorities, even though he violates the citizens’ right to information, the journalists’ right to work, and freedom of expression.

Cáritas Venezuela reported that 120 municipalities were affected by the rains.