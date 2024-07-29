Most of the World is Challenging Maduro to Prove He Won

Only very close allies of Chavismo have recognized the results announced by CNE. The rest are demanding detailed proof or calling out a fraud

During the hours that followed the CNE announcement, we have seen three basic categories of international reactions from governments:

Automatic, immediate support for very close allies from chavismo

Governments that are openly talking about fraud

And in most cases, governments demanding a detailed account of the vote, at all levels. Exactly what the opposition demands as well.

Argentina

The government of Javier Milei, an ally of Maria Corina Machado, is not recognizing the election, and calls it a fraud.

Brazil

A government’s communique and special envoy Celso Amorin demanded a detailed account, “tally by tally”, before pronouncing a winner.

Bolivia

President Luis Arce, from Movimiento Al Socialismo, congratulated Maduro.

Canada

Silence so far, but it will follow the U.S. stance.

Chile

President Gabriel Boric opened the reactions on the side that is not recognizing, demanding detailed account.

China

Celebrated “peaceful election” and good relations with Venezuela.

Colombia

Foreign minister demanded a detailed account. Hugely important, given Gustavo Petro’s political liaison with Maduro.

Costa Rica

Government openly talks about “fraudulent election”.

Cuba

Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Maduro immediately.

Dominican Republic

Demands a detailed account and the intervention of the Organization of American States.

Ecuador

Demands a detailed account and the intervention of the Organization of American States.

European Union

Chief diplomat Joseph Borrell demanded a detailed account and independent observers report.

Germany

Berlin demands detailed publication of votes.

Guatemala

President Bernardo Arevalo demands a detailed account.

Honduras

President Xiomara Castro (wife of Chavez ally Manuel Zelaya) congratulated Maduro immediately.

Italy

Expressed doubts on the election and demanded a detailed account.

Iran

Predictably, the Islamic Republic congratulated Maduro immediately.

Mexico

President AM Lopez Obrador, a lukewarm ally of Maduro, said he will wait for a complete account of all votes. Mexico will probably launch an emergency mediation group with Brasilia and Washington D.C.

The Netherlands

Demands detailed publication of votes.

Nicaragua

Dictator Daniel Ortega, close ally of Maduro, congratulated him immediately.

Norway

The country that has tried so hard to mediate between Chavismo and the opposition demanded that all results at every level are published.

Panama

The recently installed government of President Mulino, who promised to stop Venezuelan migration through the Darien Gap, rejected the election in strong terms. Put diplomatic relations with Venezuela on hold.

Paraguay

Demands a detailed account and the intervention of the Organization of American States.

Peru

Dina Boluarte’s government rejects the results and called back its ambassador.

Portugal

Lisboa demands detailed publication of votes.

Russia

Of course, Moscow congratulated Maduro. The same line took Serbia, Belarus, and some African states.

Qatar

Recognized Maduro as reelected president.

Spain

Madrid demands detailed account and independent reports.

United Kingdom

The new Labor government demanded a swift and detailed recount.

We are concerned by allegations of serious irregularities in the counting and declared results of Sunday's presidential election in Venezuela.



We call for the swift and transparent publication of full, detailed results to ensure that the outcome reflects the votes of the… — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) July 29, 2024

United Nations

Secretary General António Guterres calls for “complete transparency and encourages the timely publication of the election results and a breakdown by polling stations.”

United States

State Secretary Antony Blinken demands a detailed account.

As @SecBlinken said today, it is critical that every vote in Venezuela be counted fairly and transparently. pic.twitter.com/fIbXA4gdUI — Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) July 29, 2024

Uruguay

President Lacalle did not accept the announced results, and described the process as “vicious”.