Most of the World is Challenging Maduro to Prove He Won
Only very close allies of Chavismo have recognized the results announced by CNE. The rest are demanding detailed proof or calling out a fraud
During the hours that followed the CNE announcement, we have seen three basic categories of international reactions from governments:
- Automatic, immediate support for very close allies from chavismo
- Governments that are openly talking about fraud
- And in most cases, governments demanding a detailed account of the vote, at all levels. Exactly what the opposition demands as well.
Argentina
The government of Javier Milei, an ally of Maria Corina Machado, is not recognizing the election, and calls it a fraud.
Brazil
A government’s communique and special envoy Celso Amorin demanded a detailed account, “tally by tally”, before pronouncing a winner.
Bolivia
President Luis Arce, from Movimiento Al Socialismo, congratulated Maduro.
Canada
Silence so far, but it will follow the U.S. stance.
Chile
President Gabriel Boric opened the reactions on the side that is not recognizing, demanding detailed account.
China
Celebrated “peaceful election” and good relations with Venezuela.
Colombia
Foreign minister demanded a detailed account. Hugely important, given Gustavo Petro’s political liaison with Maduro.
Costa Rica
Government openly talks about “fraudulent election”.
Cuba
Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Maduro immediately.
Dominican Republic
Demands a detailed account and the intervention of the Organization of American States.
Ecuador
Demands a detailed account and the intervention of the Organization of American States.
European Union
Chief diplomat Joseph Borrell demanded a detailed account and independent observers report.
Germany
Berlin demands detailed publication of votes.
Guatemala
President Bernardo Arevalo demands a detailed account.
Honduras
President Xiomara Castro (wife of Chavez ally Manuel Zelaya) congratulated Maduro immediately.
Italy
Expressed doubts on the election and demanded a detailed account.
Iran
Predictably, the Islamic Republic congratulated Maduro immediately.
Mexico
President AM Lopez Obrador, a lukewarm ally of Maduro, said he will wait for a complete account of all votes. Mexico will probably launch an emergency mediation group with Brasilia and Washington D.C.
The Netherlands
Demands detailed publication of votes.
Nicaragua
Dictator Daniel Ortega, close ally of Maduro, congratulated him immediately.
Norway
The country that has tried so hard to mediate between Chavismo and the opposition demanded that all results at every level are published.
Panama
The recently installed government of President Mulino, who promised to stop Venezuelan migration through the Darien Gap, rejected the election in strong terms. Put diplomatic relations with Venezuela on hold.
Paraguay
Demands a detailed account and the intervention of the Organization of American States.
Peru
Dina Boluarte’s government rejects the results and called back its ambassador.
Portugal
Lisboa demands detailed publication of votes.
Russia
Of course, Moscow congratulated Maduro. The same line took Serbia, Belarus, and some African states.
Qatar
Recognized Maduro as reelected president.
Spain
Madrid demands detailed account and independent reports.
United Kingdom
The new Labor government demanded a swift and detailed recount.
United Nations
Secretary General António Guterres calls for “complete transparency and encourages the timely publication of the election results and a breakdown by polling stations.”
United States
State Secretary Antony Blinken demands a detailed account.
Uruguay
President Lacalle did not accept the announced results, and described the process as “vicious”.
