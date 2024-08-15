Paúl León: A Photojournalist Charged With Terrorism

He was covering protests in Valera when the PNB detained him, and was charged without legal counsel he can trust

Name: Paúl David León Brillembourg

Year of birth: 1997

Date of detention: 30 de julio de 2024

Area: Valera, Trujillo

Profession: Sport journalist and cameraman

“They just said he’ll have a public defender,” explains a relative of Paul León, one of nine reporters and photographers arbitrarily detained after Venezuela’s presidential election. Every day, his family brought food, water and personal items that they must hand to the police. His mom would bring arepas andinas, his favorites. They were able to see him only two times so far, and for no more than 10 minutes.

Paúl León was detained by National Police (PNB) officers in the morning of July 30, while he was recording peaceful protests in the streets of Valera for internet channel VPItv.

#Trujillo Momento en el que se llevan detenido al camarógrafo de @vpitv Paul León durante la concentración en Valera.



Since then, this 26 year-old journalism student has been imprisoned in the Carvajal PNB headquarter, close to Valera. Among other violations of due process, during the August 6th hearing in which he was charged with terrorism, Leónwasn’t allowed to be defended by a counselor of his choosing.

When detained, he was wearing a Vinotinto shirt. He loves the national fútbol team, he loves sports. His 8+ years of professional experience includes sports commentary, photography and graphic design, as well as being press attaché for the Trujillanos FC (football) and Trujillanos (futsal) teams. In March, he took over for a coworker who left the country and grabbed a camera for the local office of VPItv.

In prison, he has the company of books sent by friends and family (he wanted to reread Juan Villoro’s Balón Dividido and the Bible). He also keeps his most prized possession with him: a bracelet with a soccer ball and a scapular.