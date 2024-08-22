Kennedy Tejeda: A Lawyer With No Right to Defense

Name: Kennedy Tejeda

Year of birth: 2000

Date of detention: August 2, 2024

Arean: Montalbán, Carabobo

Profession: lawyer, part of the legal team of NGO Foro Penal, human rights advocate.

In the morning of August 2nd, Kennedy Tejeda –from NGO Foro Penal– went to the detention center Comando Rural of GNB, in Montalbán, Carabobo state, to assist the people detained during the protests after the presidential election, pro bono. That night, his family got a call from one of his colleagues. “No official institution notified me of the detention, it was his friends in Foro Penal who raised the alarm after having no news from him for hours,” says a relative on the phone. “In the night, they called me to say that Kennedy was probably detained”.

Tejeda was disappeared during 20 hours before his people knew he had been transferred to the headquarters of Dirección General de Contrainteligencia Militar (DGCIM) in Valencia, where he was kept incommunicado for one more day. On August 3rd, a relative managed to bring him some food, but was unable to see him and check whether he was fine.

Tejeda graduated at the university just nine months ago, but he was already volunteering at Foro Penal. During his academic training he became interested in human rights and became an advocate for the right to defense and the political prisoners in Venezuela. But Tejeda, as most people detained after the elections, has been deprived of his right to choose his defense and get informed about his case.

One relative has the permit to visit him every two weeks, and this person needs an hour to reach CORE (Comando Regional) 2 of security corps CONAS, where a civilian court indicted him with the charges of terrorism and hate speech: “Besides the time we need to visit him, we have to provide him with drinking water, food and clothes. There have been many faults during the process, and the only thing I can say is that, despite his arbitrary detention – or kidnapping -, he has not been mistreated”. First thing Tejeda asked for once he could see a relative: books.