What the World Thinks About Maduro’s Inauguration

While some neighbors and longtime allies plan attendance or expressed support, several others have severed ties, questioned Maduro’s legitimacy, or recognized Edmundo González as president-elect

Argentina

Argentina was the first country in Edmundo González’s international tour. The Milei government, politically close to Maria Corinado Machado, quickly broke diplomatic relationships with Maduro after the July elections. Its embassy in Caracas, under caretaking by the Brazilian government, is besieged by police because it provides refuge to part of Machado’s team.

Belize

The Central American country has remained neutral. In August of last year it abstained from voting in the OAS resolution requesting. The country’s Foreign Minister stated that the country needed more information.

Bolivia

President Luis Arce announced on Tuesday that he will not be attending Maduro’s swearing in ceremony citing scheduling conflicts. Instead, he will send a commission.

Brazil

The Brazilian ambassador in Caracas, Gilvania Oliveira, will attend Maduro’s swearing in ceremony. After President Lula failed to broke a negotiation process, the opposition expected a more aggressive stance; this measure means that Brasilia doesn’t want to sever ties.

Chile

On July 29th, 2024, Maduro broke diplomatic relations with Chile, whose government condemned the electoral fraud of the July elections. On January 7th, 2025, the Boric administration announced it would remove its diplomatic presence in Venezuela.

Colombia

The Colombian government will send its ambassador in Caracas, Milton Rengifo, to Maduro’s swearing in ceremony. Same situation with Brazil. The morning of January 8th, President Gustavo Petro clarified he would not attend the ceremony, condemned the arrest of Carlos Correa and Enrique Márquez and stated that the elections were not free. However, he mentioned that there was no intention of breaking diplomatic relations.

Costa Rica

The Costa Rican Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday the trip of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arnoldo André, to Panama to hold a meeting with Edmundo González. Maduro had previously broken relations with the country.

Cuba

There has not been any formal announcement about the presence of members of the Díaz Canel administration in the ceremony. However, the long-standing ally of chavismo was present during the 2019 inauguration and expressed support for Maduro’s electoral fraud.

Dominican Republic

On July 29th, Maduro broke diplomatic relations with the Dominican Republic after the government condemned the electoral fraud of the July elections. The country’s president is expected to meet with Edmundo González in Santo Domingo later this week.

Ecuador

Last month, the Ecuadorian government, led by Daniel Noboa, recognized Edmundo González as president-elect.

El Salvador

Nayib Bukele’s government was quick to condemn the electoral fraud of last July and announced that the country will continue its rupture of diplomatic relations with Venezuela.

Guatemala

Last August, President Bernardo Arévalo released a statement condemning the electoral fraud and announcing it didn’t recognize Maduro as the president-elect. His government’s stance has not changed since.

Guyana

There have not been any formal announcements about the presence of Guyanese authorities in the ceremony. Considering the tension with Venezuela around Esequibo and that they asked for a transparent verification process of the election, it’s unlikely there will be a delegation.

Honduras

Honduras’s president Xiomara Castro, who has been supportive of Maduro, announced that she will not attend his swearing in ceremony. The vice chancellor mentioned that the country will probably send a delegation.

Mexico

The Mexican ambassador to Venezuela, Leopoldo de Gyvés de la Cruz, will attend Maduro’s swearing-in ceremony. Previous president Andrés Manuel López Obrador had a cautious stance about the election results.

Nicaragua

President Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo issued a statement emphasizing their support for Maduro on January 7th. It’s unclear whether they will send a delegation or attend the inauguration.

Panama

President Mulino of Panamá received Edmundo González as a part of his international tour. Maduro had previously broken relations with the country.

Paraguay

Earlier this week, Maduro’s government broke diplomatic relations with Paraguay after its government hosted Edmundo González.

Peru

Edmundo González and María Corina Machado met via Zoom with Peru‘s president Dina Boularte. Maduro had previously broken relations with the country.

Uruguay

President Lacalle Pou of Uruguay received Edmundo González as a part of his international tour. Maduro had previously broken relations with the country.

United States

President Biden received Edmundo González as a part of his international tour and recognizes him as president-elect of Venezuela. There’s no U.S. diplomatic presence in Venezuela since 2019.

China

China remains supportive of Maduro’s government. Just last October, Delcy Rodríguez met with the country’s ambassador to Venezuela to discuss bilateral cooperation. There hasn’t been a formal announcement or clarification of who exactly will be there.

Russia

Russia, a long standing ally of Maduro, continues to support him. This was ratified in a meeting between Maduro’s Foreign Secretary Yvan Gil and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Viacheslav Volodin, the president of the Duma (lower house of the Russian legislature), will represent Russia at the ceremony.

India

India continues to be supportive of Maduro. Last November, Delcy Rodriguez met with her Indian counterpart, Jagdeep Dhankhar, to talk about bilateral collaboration. It’s unclear what government officials will be present at the ceremony.

Iran

Iran’s Defense Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, stated last year that Venezuela and his country were siblings as both countries launched wha Maduro called a “new stage of their partnership”. Yet, the country has not clarified whether it will be present in the inauguration ceremony.

Japan

Japan questioned the integrity of July’s election results reported by the government. It also was a signatory of the G7 statement that recognized Edmundo González as winner of the elections. They continue having a diplomatic presence in the country.

Canada

Canada was a signatory of the G7 statement that recognized Edmundo González as winner of the elections. It has no diplomatic presence in Venezuela.

European Union

El País reported that, in a meeting of the Working Group for Latin America and the Caribbean of the European Council, it was agreed that no EU country would send their ambassador for Maduro’s swearing in ceremony. Yet, the decisions of that group aren’t binding and the EU’s former top diplomat, Josep Borrell, previously pointed out that the recognition of González Urrutia does not correspond to the EU as a collective entity, but “depends on each member state”. None of the key players of the EU, like Portugal, France, Germany, Spain or Italy have announced a formal presence in the ceremony.

United Kingdom

There has not been a formal announcement of a delegation of British authorities on the event. Although, it’s quite unlikely given that the UK was a signatory of a G7 declaration that stated that Edmundo González won the election.

The ALBA nations of the Caribbean

Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Granada, Saint Lucia all congratulated Maduro in a joint statement in the ALBA conference last August.

Turkey

There has not been a formal announcement about a Turkish delegation to the event. Interestingly, while the Erdogan government has been a supporter of Maduro, Erdogan did not congratulate him on an election victory on a phone call last August and, instead, called for dialogue.

Saudi Arabia

While Saudi Arabia’s government congratulated Maduro for the July elections, there has not been a formal announcement about Saudi diplomatic presence in the ceremony.

The former mediators

There have not been any formal announcements about the presence of Qatar, Barbados or Norway in the swearing in ceremony. Qatar, however, congratulated Maduro for the July elections, so it would not be surprising if there’s a representative.