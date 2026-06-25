Key Information About Venezuela’s State of Emergency

The priority is to rescue survivors while the entirety of the damage is assessed

Affected regions

The whole country felt the earthquake, but the damage was focused in the northern seismic corridor. We will know more about the impact today, June 25th, and the days that follow. Risks of landslides and fires are considerable, as well as of more aftershocks.

La Guaira state: Dozens of buildings collapsed in Catia la Mar, Mamo, La Guaira, and Los Corales. The Maiquetía airport was damaged and remains closed. Thousands of people are missing.

Miranda state and Libertador municipality: The earthquakes hit Caracas and surrounding cities, like Los Teques, San Antonio de los Altos, and Guatire. The capital saw several buildings falling down, especially on the Ávila mountain slopes, where soil is known to magnify the shockwaves of earthquakes. Altamira, Los Palos Grandes, Bello Campo, Sebucán, Pinto Salinas and San Bernardino show extensive damage.

Aragua state: At least one building fell in Turmero and several others are damaged in Maracay.

Carabobo state: Damage in Valencia, San Joaquín and Morón, among other cities. One (among many) development to watch is the state of State-owned petrochemical complex Pequiven in Moron, where social media showed apparent damage in tanks and other facilities that might lead to a fire.

Falcón state: At least one building fell in the beach city of Tucacas.

How to help

Rescue teams are requesting equipment in Chacao and La Guaira: Helmets, hammers, shovels, chisels, ladders, flashlights, wooden boards, gauze, masks, painkillers, surgical gloves, drinking water, and calorically-dense food. They need volunteers and heavy machinery operators. Volunteers must wear a helmet to assist in rescue operations.

Where to report or identify missing persons

Several online platforms have been created to help locate missing people and reunite families.

Desaparecidos Terremoto Venezuela compiles citizen reports of missing persons and provides updates on confirmed cases.

Registro de Personas Desaparecidas also allows users to report missing individuals and search existing records.

TerremotoVE enables users to submit information about collapsed buildings, missing persons, incidents, and relief collection centers. The platform also maintains a public database where registered events and reports can be consulted.

Where to donate supplies

Relief collection centers have been established across the country to receive donations for those affected by the earthquake.

Aragua:

Avenida 19 de Abril, Centro Comercial La Capilla, piso 1, local 21. Operated by the Comando Con Vzla (María Corina Machado’s organization).

Paseo de la Libertad, Avenida Las Delicias, frente al Centro Médico de Maracay. Operated by political party Voluntad Popular.

Bolívar:

Esquina de Banesco, Avenida República, Municipio Angostura del Orinoco. Operated by Voluntad Popular.

Carabobo:

Avenida Monseñor Adams, El Viñedo, Edificio Talislandia, nivel mezzanina. Operated by Comando Con Venezuela.

Calle la Pedrera, Fundo los Marines, Lote S/N, Zona industrial San Diego. Operated by G3 Logística.

Caracas:

Terrazas del Club Hípico. Operated by Rotaract Caracas.

Iglesia La Paz en Montalbán I, Municipio Libertador.

Iglesia San Bernardino de Siena, parroquia San Bernardino.

Cuarta Avenida de Altamira, entre novena y décima transversal, Quinta El Bejucal. Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Edificio FCU, Plaza del Rectorado, Universidad Central de Venezuela (UCV).

The Place, calle Santa Cruz, urbanización Chuao.

Edificio Maploca, Avenida Principal de los Cortijos de Lourdes. Operated by G3 Logística.

Cáritas Venezuela, sede Montalbán, Avenida Teherán, frente a la urbanización Juan Pablo II.

Lara:

Tatas Food, carrera 15 entre calles 13A y 13B, Barquisimeto.

Monagas:

Calle 6, antigua Bermúdez, casa N.º 11 (antiguo restaurante El Oeste), Maturín. Operated by Voluntad Popular.

Táchira:

Núcleo Táchira (campus) de la Universidad de Los Andes (ULA). Operated by ULA Táchira.

Zulia:

Sede regional de Un Nuevo Tiempo. Operated by political party UNT.

Madrid, España:

Calle Matilda Landa 26. Operated by Diáspora en Movimiento.

Casa La Floresta, Calle de la Palma 73.

Gramabar, Calle Cruz 19.

Tenerife, España:

Calle Francisco García Talavera 2, Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Plaza de la Catedral, La Laguna.

Bogotá, Colombia:

Calle 104 #54-31. Pasadena, Suba. Operated by Fundación Juntos Se Puede.

Calle 76 #23-18. Pangola, San Felipe. Operated by Panggola.

Carrera 15 #82-49 (Mon-Sat, 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM)

Engativá: Calle 72 #82-60, local 13 (piso 1). Centro Empresarial Punto 72.

Cedritos: Cra 19 #147-30, local 09, CC La Juguetería.

San Victorino: Calle 12B #9-40, CC Neos, nivel 0, local 10.

Medellín, Colombia:

Operated by Calidex Courier Colombia (Mon–Fri 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM; Sat 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM).

Poblado: Cra 35A #15B-35, Las Palmas – Poblado. Centro de Negocios Prisma, Oficina 101

Centro: Carrera 51 #51-47, Estación Parque Berrío. CC Veracruz, Piso 3, Local 3197

Bello: Diagonal 55 #37-41. CC Estación Niquía, Local 147

Maicao, Colombia:

Cerrera 10 Calle 12 (esquina), Local Celumaicao. Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Cúcuta, Colombia:

Calle 11 A 7ma Centro Comercial Gran Sam, Piso 2, Local 243 GS (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM) Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Zona Industrial: Avenida 6 #7N-109, Zona Industrial. Edificio Red Rubicam S.A.S. (Mon–Fri 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM; Sat 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM). Operated by Calidex Courier Colombia.

Montería, Colombia:

Calle 28A #4W-79 Barrio San Miguel, Margen Izquierda, Montería (7:00 AM – 7:00 PM). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Santa Marta, Colombia:

Parque La Teneria Carrera 2 con 1D36 (7:00 AM – 6:00 PM). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Bucaramanga, Colombia:

Calle 18 # 21-52 San Francisco, diagonal a la Iglesia San Francisco (7:00 AM – 7:00 PM). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Cali, Colombia:

Carrera 28, B3 #725 – 32, Comuneros II. (8:00 AM -12:00 PM, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Calidex Courier Colombia (Mon–Fri 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM; Sat 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM). Cali — Norte: Carrera 1 #61A-30, local 10, CC Colón Plaza Cali — Sur: Cra 56 #3-32, local 5, Barrio Cuarto de Legua



Barranquilla, Colombia:

Ciudad Jardín: Calle 79 #42F-93, local 102. Garden Plaza. Operated by Calidex Courier Colombia (Mon–Fri 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM; Sat 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM).

Miami, FL:

6090 NW 84 Ave. Operated by Centro Comunitario AFE.

6708 NW 82 Ave, Miami. Operated by South Cargo

GEM Empowerment Mission (GEM), 1850 NW 84th Ave, Doral

Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Office Lobby, 2700 NW 87th Ave, Doral

Doral Legacy Park Community Center, 11400 NW 82nd St, Doral

El Arepazo, 10191 NW 58th Street, Doral

6135 NW 167 Suite E13, Miami Lakes

Weston Town Center, 1675 Market St, Weston (12:00 – 6:00 PM)

Operated by Friends of the Children Venezuela: 824 Regal Cove Rd, Weston 792 Ridgewood Rd, Key Biscayne 1333 S Miami Ave. Suite 101, Brickell 6705 Red Road Suite 504, Coral Gables



Houston, TX:

Metabox Cargo: Katy: 19308 Morton Rd #106, Katy, TX 77449 (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM) 25115 Gosling Rd Ste 108, Spring, TX 77389 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM)

Metabox Cinco Ranch: Katy: 25600 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy, TX 77494 (12:00 PM to 8:00 PM)



Dallas, TX:

La Francia Joyería, 2100 Dallas Parkway Ste 150 (2:00 – 6:00 PM, 27-29/06)

San Antonio, TX:

16111 San Pedro Ave, (1:00 PM onwards)

New York, NY:

Lullas, 169 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn

Budare Café, 9406 Roosevelt Avenue, Queens

Casa Ora, 148 Meserole St, Brooklyn

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic:

Edificio Alofoke, Calle Virgilio Ordóñez #52, Ensanche Julieta

Santiago de Chile, Chile:

Papelón Sabroso, Avenida Providencia, 1669

Holy Cocoa, 8:00 AM – 9:00 PM (L-V), 10 AM – 8:30 PM (S-D) Agustinas 1464, Santiago Centro José Miguel Carrera 299, Santiago Centro Almirante Pastene 58, Providencia



Montevideo, Uruguay. Operated by Comando con Venezuela:

Montevideo Bakery, Gustavo Gallinal 1726 (9:00 AM – 7:00 PM)

Montevideo Bakery, José Leguizamon 3590 (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

Con Sabor a Llano, Carlos Quijano 1287 (12:00 PM – 10 PM)

General Rivera 2984 (5:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

Panadería La Embajada, Rincón 748, Esq. Ciutadella (9:00 AM – 8:00 PM)

Quito, Ecuador:

Carapungo, Panadería Tío Simón. Av. Luis Vacari con Gala Plaza (11:00 AM – 8:00 PM). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Casa Comunal La Comarca, Quitumbe (24h). Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Ibarra, Ecuador:

Calle García Moreno 2-58 y Maldonado a media cuadra del subcentro de salud Nº1. Operated by Comando con Venezuela.

Cuenca, Ecuador. Operated by Comando con Venezuela:

Av. 12 de Octubre con Calle Emilio Carrere, Edificio Portal del Sol, sector Yanuncay (8:00 AM – 8:00 PM).

Panamá City, Panamá. Operated by Comando con Venezuela:

Casa Club Parque Omar (Thursday-Friday, 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM).

Edificio El Hatillo, P.B., Alcaldía de Panamá (Thursday-Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM).

Last report by the Delcy Rodríguez administration

The government in Caracas confirmed there were two earthquakes and that La Guaira seems to be the most impacted region. Rodríguez deemed La Guaira a disaster zone, where rescue efforts must be focused. Her first report after 6 am, on Thursday June 25, said the death toll reached 164. That figure will grow as rescue operations progress.

Foreign countries that have offered relief

Several governments across the Americas have expressed solidarity with Venezuela and offered assistance following the earthquake.

United States: Donald Trump said the US stands “ready, willing and able” to help Venezuela. The president instructed federal agencies to prepare humanitarian support quickly. After offering his condolences, Marco Rubio said the State Department immediately deployed search and rescue teams, medical resources and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela. On Thursday morning, Rubio told reporters he talked to Delcy Rodríguez. “We’re already deploying SAR teams from Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles.”

European Union: EU official Hadja Lahbib said Venezuela activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The European Commission’s humanitarian aid department (ECHO) is coordinating their international response. “Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic immediately offered assistance & will be sending rescue teams.”

El Salvador: Nayib Bukele announced the immediate deployment of a contingent of 300 rescue workers and paramedics, along with 50 tons of medicines, medical supplies, and emergency equipment ready to be sent to Caracas. Hours later, Delcy Rodríguez thanked Bukele and welcomed the offer.

Ecuador: Daniel Noboa said he ordered the immediate dispatch of humanitarian assistance.

Chile: José Antonio Kast expressed its government’s full willingness to deploy rescue personnel and humanitarian assistance to affected areas if requested by Venezuelan authorities. Delcy Rodríguez welcomed the message.

Argentina: The President’s Office issued an official statement offering humanitarian assistance in coordination with international organizations. Describes the situation as a natural catastrophe that demands a reaction from the international community as a whole.

Mexico: Claudia Sheinbaum said she ordered the preparation of necessary aid. Venezuelan authorities requested SAR and healthcare personnel from Mexico. Delcy spoke of Mexico’s experience with likewise situations during her Thursday evening speech. Rescue teams like Topos de Tlatelolco are monitoring the situation and offering to help if requested under international protocols.

Israel: The Foreign Ministry is reportedly preparing a situation assessment for a possible deployment of an Israeli aid mission to Venezuela.

Spain: Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said AECID, the Spanish international cooperation agency, was ready to offer all the necessary aid. The Urban Search and Rescue mission said it was ready to send 54 army rescuers to Venezuela. Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the community of Madrid, also announced the assistance of Madrid’s ERICAM search and rescue team.

France: French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 85 search and rescue workers would be immediately deployed to Venezuela.

Germany: Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius announced the Bundeswehr (German armed forces) would provide up to six A400M planes for emergency transportation and medical evacuation efforts.

Italy: Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani announced they would “immediately send personnel from the Farnesina Crisis Unit, the Ministry of Defense, the Fire Brigade, and Civil Protection.”