He claimed the athletes’ victories as his own and assured that Venezuela’s best ever participation in the Olympics is because of his government. He said all the problems were because of the sanctions.

Maduro paraded the athletes from Miraflores, and decorated silver medalists Keydomar Vallenilla and Julio Mayora with the Francisco de Miranda Order and promised trainers, support for 2024, support for federations, and international advisors.

The ministries of Sports and Communications censored private media outlets and said they didn’t have the credentials to cover the arrival.

23 out of 43 Venezuelan athletes who competed in Tokyo 2020 were received at the Simón Bolívar International Airport by their families, regime authorities, and the Venezuelan Symphonic Orchestra.

On Tuesday, there were partial electricity outages and floods in Caracas because of heavy rains. Metro stations, highways, and avenues flooded fast.

Caracas didn’t need to be painted gray

because it’s wrong to use resources to allegedly making the city more beautiful instead of using it for maintenance of the sewage system.