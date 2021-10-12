Kristhyan Benitez Brings the Music

Kristhyan Benitez started playing the piano when he was four years old in Venezuela. Today, he’s a Grammy Award nominee in the category of Best Classical Album for Latin American Classics (his latest record). Based in New York City, Kristhyan made some time to discuss his journey and perform songs from his latest album. Enjoy:

Fervently sought after as a soloist, recitalist, improviser, and arranger, Pianist KRISTHYAN BENITEZ is part of the new generation of Venezuelan musicians earning international attention. Pianist and mentor, Phillippe Entremont described his impression of Benitez: “his commitment, talent, imagination, drive, passion and intelligence make Kristhyan an outstanding musician and performer.”

Listen on Spotify:

